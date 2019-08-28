Blasts kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza

At least three Palestinian police officers were killed and many others wounded late Tuesday in two blasts in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian Interior Ministry.

"Three policemen were killed and another was injured as a result of an explosion near a checkpoint in the Dahdouh area of western Gaza City," said ministry spokesman Iyad al-Buzm.

"GAZA WILL OVERCOME ALL THE CONSPIRACIES"

The Interior Ministry said in a fresh statement that many people were wounded in a second blast which hit a police checkpoint in the Sheikh Ejleen district of Gaza City. It said the source of the two blasts is not yet known, noting a state of alert was announced throughout the Gaza Strip.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said everything is under control and the explosions will not be able to undermine the stability of the people. "Gaza will overcome all the conspiracies. They will not be able to do what they cannot accomplish with war and blockade," Haniyeh said in a statement.

Noting that those who are involved in the explosions will be found, Haniyeh said the security forces are able to overcome any conditions.