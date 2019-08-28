taraftar değil haberciyiz
Blasts kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza

Two blasts hit Gaza City in less than an hour, the source of the blasts is not yet known.

AA | 28.08.2019 - 12:24..
At least three Palestinian police officers were killed and many others wounded late Tuesday in two blasts in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian Interior Ministry.

"Three policemen were killed and another was injured as a result of an explosion near a checkpoint in the Dahdouh area of western Gaza City," said ministry spokesman Iyad al-Buzm.

"GAZA WILL OVERCOME ALL THE CONSPIRACIES"

The Interior Ministry said in a fresh statement that many people were wounded in a second blast which hit a police checkpoint in the Sheikh Ejleen district of Gaza City. It said the source of the two blasts is not yet known, noting a state of alert was announced throughout the Gaza Strip.

Blasts kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said everything is under control and the explosions will not be able to undermine the stability of the people. "Gaza will overcome all the conspiracies. They will not be able to do what they cannot accomplish with war and blockade," Haniyeh said in a statement.

Blasts kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza

Noting that those who are involved in the explosions will be found, Haniyeh said the security forces are able to overcome any conditions.

