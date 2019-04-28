taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.956
Euro
6.6529
Altın
1285.1
Borsa
94783.14
Gram Altın
245.931

Bloomberg's Turkey analysis

American Bloomberg feels discomfortable about Turkey's trading of gold with Venezuela.

Haber Merkezi | 28.04.2019 - 16:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Bloomberg's Turkey analysis

Donald Trump said he wanted Iran and Venezuela to stop exchanging with other countries.

“TURKEY IS MAKING MADURO RICH”

While this may be disturbing for most of the world's countries, the countries generally bow to the US decision. Turkey, on the other hand, made statements against the unilateral and incorrect decisions made by the US.

Bloomberg's Turkey analysis

“Venezuela’s trade scheme with Turkey is enriching a mysterious Maduro Crony,” wrote in Bloomberg’s news title.

Turkey's relations with Venezuela were reported by American Bloomberg.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Alanyaspor'un otobüsü devrildi

Alanyaspor'un otobüsü devrildi

49
New York Times'ın iddiası: İran ABD'ye savaş açabilir

New York Times'ın iddiası: İran ABD'ye savaş açabilir

30
Josef Sural hayatını kaybetti

Josef Sural hayatını kaybetti

46
Sri Lanka'da burkalara yasak geldi

Sri Lanka'da burkalara yasak geldi

90
Vildan Atasever'i istemeye geldiler

Vildan Atasever'i istemeye geldiler

15
Kadınlara cinsel organını gösteren sapık yakalandı

Kadınlara cinsel organını gösteren sapık yakalandı

24
İran ABD savaş gemilerini görüntüledi

İran ABD savaş gemilerini görüntüledi

20
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir