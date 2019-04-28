Bloomberg's Turkey analysis

Donald Trump said he wanted Iran and Venezuela to stop exchanging with other countries.

“TURKEY IS MAKING MADURO RICH”

While this may be disturbing for most of the world's countries, the countries generally bow to the US decision. Turkey, on the other hand, made statements against the unilateral and incorrect decisions made by the US.

“Venezuela’s trade scheme with Turkey is enriching a mysterious Maduro Crony,” wrote in Bloomberg’s news title.

Turkey's relations with Venezuela were reported by American Bloomberg.