Bodies of two missing hikers found in Mt. Uludağ

On Dec. 1, Efe Sarp and Mert Alpaslan went missing in the evening due to heavy fog near Mt. Uludağ peak in Bursa province.

IDENTITY OF THE 2ND BODY TO BE ANNOUNCED FOLLOWING AUTOPSY

Efe Sarp was identified by an ID card in his pocket.

Bodies od two missing hikers found in Mt. Uludağ WATCH

Another body, believed to be of Mert Alpaslan, was located by rescue teams in the region. The identity of the body is expected to be announced following an autopsy.

On Dec. 8 the search and rescue teams discovered that a coat and a hat found in a stream bed belonged to Efe Sarp.