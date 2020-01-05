Body Iranian commander returned to Iran

The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday.

Soleimani’s body was brought to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran.

Thousands of mourners dressed in black marched through Ahvaz.

SOLEIMANI'S BODY WILL BE TAKEN TO FOUR CITIES

Local media reported that Soleimani's body will be taken to the holy city of Mashhad later on Sunday, as well as Tehran and the holy city of Qom on Monday for public mourning processions, then to his hometown of Kerman for burial on Tuesday.

The body of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the attack with Soleimani, was also flown to Ahvaz.

Tens of thousands of people marched in Ahvaz on Sunday to mourn Soleimani and al-Muhandis, chanting “Death to America.”