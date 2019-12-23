taraftar değil haberciyiz
Boeing CEO departs as 737 MAX crisis deepens

The company announced that CEO Dennis Muilenburg has resigned due to raising concerns after fatal crashes.

REUTERS | 23.12.2019 - 17:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer has resigned, the company said on Monday, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.

CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP

Chairman David Calhoun will serve as CEO and president, effective Jan. 13, the company said.

“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” the company said.

