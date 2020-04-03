taraftar değil haberciyiz
Boeing offers employees voluntary layoffs

The company’s chief executive Dave Calhoun announced that employees of Boeing’s voluntary workforce reduction efforts in a 2 April memo to staff.

Boeing offers employees voluntary layoffs

The US aerospace company Boeing is launching a voluntary layoff plan as a response to market conditions struggling with coronavirus pandemic.

"A NATURAL TURNOVER"

The company CEO said in a statement on Thursday that the plan offers eligible employees who want to exit the company pay and benefits package.

Dave Calhoun said recovery from the crisis will take time for the aerospace industry. "When the world emerges from the pandemic, the size of the commercial market and the types of products and services our customers want and need will likely be different."

Boeing offers employees voluntary layoffs

The company will need to balance the supply and demand accordingly, Calhoun said.

"We want to address it through natural turnover and voluntary employment actions to the extent we responsibly can," he said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
World Bank approves emergency coronavirus funds
The World Bank on Thursday said it had approved an initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries.
Chinese city bans eating cats and dogs
The new law will come into force on 1 May in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Confirmed global coronavirus cases pass one million
According to the Johns Hopkins University data, nearly 53,000 people have died and more than 210,000 have recovered.
Israel reports 10 more coronavirus deaths
According to the Health Ministry’s data, 640 new infections recorded, raising total to 6,857.
