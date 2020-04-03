Boeing offers employees voluntary layoffs

The US aerospace company Boeing is launching a voluntary layoff plan as a response to market conditions struggling with coronavirus pandemic.

"A NATURAL TURNOVER"

The company CEO said in a statement on Thursday that the plan offers eligible employees who want to exit the company pay and benefits package.

Dave Calhoun said recovery from the crisis will take time for the aerospace industry. "When the world emerges from the pandemic, the size of the commercial market and the types of products and services our customers want and need will likely be different."

The company will need to balance the supply and demand accordingly, Calhoun said.

"We want to address it through natural turnover and voluntary employment actions to the extent we responsibly can," he said.