taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3778
Euro
6.1112
Altın
1236.79
Borsa
92579.18
Gram Altın
214.056

Boko Haram attacks kill 8 soldiers in NE Nigeria

A counter-attack by Nigerian troops leaves more than 10 Boko Haram militants dead, according to local media.

AA | 06.12.2018 - 12:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

At least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed in recent Boko Haram raids on some military positions in northeastern Nigeria, the local media reported on Wednesday.

The Nigerian daily Punch quoted the army spokesman Sani Usman as saying that more than 10 Boko Haram militants were killed in clashes between the troops and the militants in Kangarwa, Malumfatori and Arge areas of northeast Borno State and Buni Gari town of Yobe State between Saturday and Monday.

10 TERRORISTS WERE KILLED

“It is not true that Boko Haram is holding any area,” the spokesman was quoted as saying, refuting reports that the militants are now holding territories. “Indeed, eight of our gallant troops paid the supreme price, while over 10 Boko Haram terrorists were killed by the troops during the encounter at Buni Gari.”

Boko Haram attacks kill 8 soldiers in NE Nigeria


Rising militants’ attacks in the region have led the critics to question the government's narrative that it has decimated the insurgents, while it is also encouraging neighboring nations and development partners to join it to turn the heat on the terrorists.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari met his colleagues from across the Lake Chad region to draw up fresh strategies to end the crisis.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Parti'nin Ağrı adayı: Savcı Sayan

AK Parti'nin Ağrı adayı: Savcı Sayan

162
HDP’li eski vekil Sırrı Süreyya Önder tutuklandı

HDP’li eski vekil Sırrı Süreyya Önder tutuklandı

173
Danıştay Savcısı: TSK'da başını örtmek laiklik ilkesine aykırı

Danıştay Savcısı: TSK'da başını örtmek laiklik ilkesine aykırı

386
Danıştay mütalaası akıllara Süleyman amcayı getirdi

Danıştay mütalaası akıllara Süleyman amcayı getirdi

87
Danıştay TSK'da başörtüsü serbestisine devam dedi

Danıştay TSK'da başörtüsü serbestisine devam dedi

146
AK Parti'nin aday çıkarmayacağı iller

AK Parti'nin aday çıkarmayacağı iller

110
Allah'a küfreden öğretmen tutuklandı

Allah'a küfreden öğretmen tutuklandı

265
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir