Boko Haram attacks kill 8 soldiers in NE Nigeria

At least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed in recent Boko Haram raids on some military positions in northeastern Nigeria, the local media reported on Wednesday.

The Nigerian daily Punch quoted the army spokesman Sani Usman as saying that more than 10 Boko Haram militants were killed in clashes between the troops and the militants in Kangarwa, Malumfatori and Arge areas of northeast Borno State and Buni Gari town of Yobe State between Saturday and Monday.

10 TERRORISTS WERE KILLED

“It is not true that Boko Haram is holding any area,” the spokesman was quoted as saying, refuting reports that the militants are now holding territories. “Indeed, eight of our gallant troops paid the supreme price, while over 10 Boko Haram terrorists were killed by the troops during the encounter at Buni Gari.”





Rising militants’ attacks in the region have led the critics to question the government's narrative that it has decimated the insurgents, while it is also encouraging neighboring nations and development partners to join it to turn the heat on the terrorists.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari met his colleagues from across the Lake Chad region to draw up fresh strategies to end the crisis.