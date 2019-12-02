taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7604
Euro
6.3479
Altın
1456.13
Borsa
107864.29
Gram Altın
269.736
Bitcoin
42231.67

Bolivia prepares for presidential elections in 2020

Bolivia’s self-proclaimed interim president Jeanine Anez approved legislation last week calling for new presidential elections.

AA | 02.12.2019 - 12:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Bolivia's interim government has announced that general elections will be held in March 2020, local media reported Sunday.

"We will begin countdown from Dec. 23. We will have four months until April 23 to conclude with the process," said Jerjes Atala, chief of staff of the interim government, according to Caracas-based broadcaster TeleSur. He recalled that Bolivia's bicameral assembly has 20 days to choose a new election commissioner, who will call for elections within 48 hours.

PROTESTERS HAD CLAIMED THE BALLOT WAS RIGGED

Turmoil in Bolivia began in October, when Morales won a fourth term in office and faced immediate resistance from opposition parties that challenged election results. Protesters took to the streets claiming the ballot was rigged.

After weeks of upheaval, Morales resigned under pressure from the military and moved to Mexico, where he was offered political asylum.

Bolivia prepares for presidential elections in 2020

Conservative Senator Anez then proclaimed herself interim president. But public demonstrations have yet to subside, with mostly rural and indigenous pro-Morales supporters taking to the streets, including La Paz, as well as Sacaba and Cochabamba, since he left the country saying his ouster was a coup.

Bolivia prepares for presidential elections in 2020

Anez government threatens Morales with prison sentence if he is to return to the country.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cem Uzan, Ali Babacan ve Abdüllatif Şener'i suçladı

Cem Uzan, Ali Babacan ve Abdüllatif Şener'i suçladı

174
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Kanal İstanbul projesine karşı

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Kanal İstanbul projesine karşı

1056
KYK borçlarına af yolda

KYK borçlarına af yolda

152
Cibuti'yi sel felaketinden koruyacak baraj

Cibuti'yi sel felaketinden koruyacak baraj

149
Belediye başkanlarının WhatsApp grubunda çözüm yok

Belediye başkanlarının WhatsApp grubunda çözüm yok

42
Ezidi kadın DEAŞ'lı tecavüzcüsüyle karşı karşıya

Ezidi kadın DEAŞ'lı tecavüzcüsüyle karşı karşıya

109
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun EYT çözümü

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun EYT çözümü

262
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir