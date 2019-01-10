taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bolivia set to open embassy in Turkey amid growing ties

Agreement to open embassy follows a meeting between Turkish vice president and Bolivia’s president in Venezuela’s capital.

AA | 10.01.2019 - 13:54..
Bolivia plans to open an embassy in Turkey to cement bilateral relations, Turkish presidential sources said late Wednesday.

THE EMBASSY TO BE OPENED IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

The agreement on opening the embassy was reached at a meeting between Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Bolivian President Juan Evo Morales Ayma in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

Bolivia set to open embassy in Turkey amid growing ties

During the meeting, they acknowledged that significant progress had been made in their countries’ relations after Turkey opened an embassy in Bolivia last year. The two countries agreed that the Bolivian embassy should be opened in the first half of this year.

Bolivia set to open embassy in Turkey amid growing ties

Both Oktay and Morales emphasized that cooperation between Turkey and Bolivia should be increased, especially in the area of defense. Separately, Morales said Bolivia fully supports Turkey in its fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the July 2016 defeated coup.

In addition, Oktay presented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's invitation message to Morales to visit Turkey.

Oktay arrived in Venezuela’s capital late Wednesday to attend President Nicolas Maduro’s inauguration ceremony.

