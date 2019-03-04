taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.37275
Euro
6.1096
Altın
1293.675
Borsa
103691.49
Gram Altın
223.85

Bolton skips the ‘human rights violation’ question

US National Security Adviser John Bolton has refused to answer a question about Washington’s long-running support for dictatorships around the world amid its push for regime change in Venezuela.

Haber Merkezi | 04.03.2019 - 10:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Bolton skips the ‘human rights violation’ question

During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Jake Tapper, the host, confronted Bolton over his repeated calls to ouster Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom he calls a dictator. “I’d like to see as broad a coalition as we can put together to replace Maduro, to replace the whole corrupt regime, that’s what we are trying to do,” Bolton said.

"DON'T YOU SEE US SUPPORT FOR THE DICTATORS AROUND THE WORLD?"

Tapper noted that the US supports leaders that perpetrate human rights abuses in other parts of the world, including in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE. “Do you not see US support for other dictators around the world undermines the credibility of your argument?” he asked.

Bolton skips the ‘human rights violation’ question

“No, I don’t think it does” Bolton answered and invoked the Monroe Doctrine to explain that it's always been the goal of the Trump administration and other presidents to have a democratic Western Hemisphere, and that they will continue to push for an end to the Maduro regime.

Bolton skips the ‘human rights violation’ question

Tapper also asked Bolton about Trump's past public acceptance of denials from Putin and bin Salman. "He's not saying he's siding with dictators," Bolton said, adding, "He has expressed his opinion about what they've said on these various points."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

146
Emeklilik için prim ödeyenler paralarını geri alabilecek

Emeklilik için prim ödeyenler paralarını geri alabilecek

31
Özgür Özel'in istemediği aday kesinleşti

Özgür Özel'in istemediği aday kesinleşti

39
Bolton'a beklemediği yerden soru geldi

Bolton'a beklemediği yerden soru geldi

30
Fenerbahçe'den tartışmalı penaltı yorumu: Karar doğru

Fenerbahçe'den tartışmalı penaltı yorumu: Karar doğru

43
Kılıçdaroğlu İzmir mitinglerini iptal etti

Kılıçdaroğlu İzmir mitinglerini iptal etti

50
Amedspor'dan açıklama: Elinde jilet yoktu

Amedspor'dan açıklama: Elinde jilet yoktu

40
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir