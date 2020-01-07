Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Ex-White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he was willing to testify in the impeachment trial of his former boss, Donald Trump, in what could present a challenge for the US president.

"I AM PREPARED TO TESTIFY"

Testimony from Bolton, who has reportedly likened Trump’s dealings with Ukraine to a “drug deal”, could sway lawmakers and the public that the president had indeed abused his power to hurt a prominent Democratic political rival in this year’s presidential election.

In a blog post on his website on Monday, Bolton, also a former ambassador to the United Nations and hawkish television pundit, laid his reasoning in favor of giving testimony in what has proven to be a divisive impeachment process.

“During the present impeachment controversy, I have tried to meet my obligations both as a citizen and as former National Security Advisor,” wrote Bolton. “I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”





Should he testify, Bolton would be the most senior former Trump adviser to give evidence in an impeachment crisis that, while front-page news, has never appeared to seriously threaten Trump, who maintains strong support from his fellow Republicans in Congress.

Bolton released his statement after a court decided not to rule on whether he was obliged to testify. The Republican-dominated Senate has yet to decide on what format Trump’s trial will take, following his impeachment late last year by the lower House of Representatives.