Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Trump's ex-adviser John Bolton could provide new evidence about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

AA | 07.01.2020 - 11:54..
Ex-White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday that he was willing to testify in the impeachment trial of his former boss, Donald Trump, in what could present a challenge for the US president.

"I AM PREPARED TO TESTIFY"

Testimony from Bolton, who has reportedly likened Trump’s dealings with Ukraine to a “drug deal”, could sway lawmakers and the public that the president had indeed abused his power to hurt a prominent Democratic political rival in this year’s presidential election.

Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial

In a blog post on his website on Monday, Bolton, also a former ambassador to the United Nations and hawkish television pundit, laid his reasoning in favor of giving testimony in what has proven to be a divisive impeachment process.

“During the present impeachment controversy, I have tried to meet my obligations both as a citizen and as former National Security Advisor,” wrote Bolton. “I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”

Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Should he testify, Bolton would be the most senior former Trump adviser to give evidence in an impeachment crisis that, while front-page news, has never appeared to seriously threaten Trump, who maintains strong support from his fellow Republicans in Congress.

Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton released his statement after a court decided not to rule on whether he was obliged to testify. The Republican-dominated Senate has yet to decide on what format Trump’s trial will take, following his impeachment late last year by the lower House of Representatives.

