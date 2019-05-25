taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bomb attack injured 13 civilians in France

French police have made an appeal for information in their hunt for a man suspected of planting a parcel bomb in France, which injured 13 civilians.

AA | 25.05.2019 - 08:48..
At least 13 people were injured when a suspected parcel bomb explosion hit Lyon city of France Friday, local media reported.

THIRTEEN INJURED

The suspected bomb exploded in front of a bakery in Lyon. French President Emmanuel Macron defined the explosion as "attack" in a live broadcast, although the country's authorities are yet to confirm the cause of explosion.

Bomb attack injured 13 civilians in France

The French police confirmed that 13 were injured, however, none of them sustain life threatening injuries.

A hunt for a suspect is underway, who fled the area on a bike after leaving the bag, local media said.

