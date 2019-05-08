taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bomb attack injured 9 civilians in India

Taliban claims responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

AA | 08.05.2019 - 13:20..
Two loud explosions followed by gunfire rocked downtown Kabul, Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, an official confirmed.

NINE INJURED

At least nine people have been injured in the attack, the Public Health Ministry said, based on initial estimates.

Nusrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Anadolu Agency the blasts took place in the Shahr-e-Nau area that has many restaurants and is frequented by shoppers. He said security forces have reached the area and are engaged in gunfight with the insurgents.

The Attorney General’s Office, a number of non-government organizations, and private guest houses are also located in the vicinity.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released on social media.

