Bomb attack killed 16 soldiers in India

At least 16 Indian security personnel were killed in a bomb attack on Wednesday in the western state of Maharashtra, officials said.

16 DEAD

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs' families."

The incident took place in Gadchiroli district when Maoist rebels reportedly used an improvised explosive device to blow up the vehicle in which they were traveling. According to media reports, a gunfight is underway between the police and rebels at the site of the blast. The attacks come amid ongoing multi-phased general elections in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the attack. "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," Modi tweeted.