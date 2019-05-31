taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bomb attack killed four in Iraq

Iraqi security officials say a series of explosions in Kirkuk has killed at least four people.

AA | 31.05.2019 - 09:42..
At least four people were killed and 15 others injured in bomb attacks in this northern province Tuesday, according to a police source.

SIX DEAD

Six bomb attacks occurred in various districts of Kirkuk while two others were prevented.

No group has claimed responsibility but Iraqi authorities typically blame such acts of violence on the Daesh terror group, which overran one-third of the country in mid-2014. In 2017, the Iraq army, with the help of a US-led military coalition, recovered most if not all of the territory lost to the notorious terror group.

