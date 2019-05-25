taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bomb attack targeting mosque in Kabul

Mawlavi Samiullah Raihan was killed and 16 others were injured when an improvised explosive device went off inside the al-Taqwa Mosque during Friday prayers, Interior Ministry says.

AA | 25.05.2019 - 15:29..
A prominent pro-government religious scholar was killed in an explosion targeting a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, an official statement said.

ONE KILLED, SIXTEEN INJURED

According to the statement by the Interior Ministry, Mawlavi Samiullah Raihan was killed and 16 others were injured when an improvised explosive device went off inside the al-Taqwa Mosque during Friday prayers.

Vehemently condemning the attack, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said in a statement: “The terrorists wish to hide their true face by silencing such voices of righteousness through this attack.”

Raihani, a prominent television celebrity for religious programs, was a staunch supporter for the Afghan security forces and opponent of the raging armed insurgency in the country. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

In the past, the Taliban took responsibility for killing a number of such religious figures challenging the legitimacy of the armed insurgency in the country.

