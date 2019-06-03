taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bombing attack killed five in Afghanistan

Security is on high alert across the country for the Muslim holy festival of Eid al-Fitr later this week as the Taliban declined to announce a ceasefire on this occasion.

AA | 03.06.2019 - 15:45..
A bus carrying government employees in the Afghan capital Kabul was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED), on Monday killing at least five people, officials said.

FIVE DEAD

Nusrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said the bus carrying government employees from the Independent Administration Reform and Civil Services Commission was targeted on the main Darul Aman road in the south of the city.

Bombing attack killed five in Afghanistan

The Ministry of Public Health said in a social media post that at least five people were killed and more than 10 others got injured in the attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bombing attack killed five in Afghanistan

This is the fourth terrorist attack in Kabul in two weeks with the Taliban and Daesh claiming one each while one attack was not claimed by either of them.

