taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8838
Euro
6.4924
Altın
1488.71
Borsa
99027.82
Gram Altın
281.654
Bitcoin
49571.79

Bombs thrown in Hong Kong metro

Hundreds of protesters, many young and wearing face masks, were marching in Kowloon at the time and were headed to a district near the Kowloon Tong station.

REUTERS | 12.10.2019 - 15:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Petrol bombs were thrown inside a Hong Kong metro station on Saturday but no one was injured, the government said, as pro-democracy protesters again took to the streets angry at what they believe is Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

NO CASUALITIES WERE REPORTED

The Kowloon Tong station was seriously damaged in the attack, the government said in a statement. Riot police took to the streets of Kowloon after the petrol bomb attack.

Bombs thrown in Hong Kong metro

"The protesters are participating in an unauthorized assembly, which constitutes an offense under the Hong Kong Laws. The police appeal to the protesters to stop all illegal acts and leave immediately," police said in a statement.

Bombs thrown in Hong Kong metro

Hong Kong’s protests started in opposition to a now-abandoned extradition bill but have mushroomed in four months into a pro-democracy movement and an outlet for anger at social inequality in the Asian financial hub.

Bombs thrown in Hong Kong metro

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

395
ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

100
Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

97
Türk topçusunun atışları canlı yayında

Türk topçusunun atışları canlı yayında

49
Suriye Milli Ordusu askerleri stratejik kara yoluna ulaştı

Suriye Milli Ordusu askerleri stratejik kara yoluna ulaştı

48
ABD'nin YPG'ye verdiği Hummer'lar

ABD'nin YPG'ye verdiği Hummer'lar

318
A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

46
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir