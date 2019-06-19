taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.86
Euro
6.5641
Altın
1344.85
Borsa
94218.7
Gram Altın
253.933

Boris is on the rise in the UK's leadership race

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has extended his lead in the race to replace Theresa May.

AA | 19.06.2019 - 09:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has come top in the second ballot of the Conservative leadership contest, after securing 126 votes from his fellow Tory MPs Tuesday evening.

BRITAIN’S NEW PM RACE

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt received 46 of the votes. Michael Gove, the environment secretary received 41 votes, Rory Stewart, the international development secretary, 37, Sajid Javid, the home secretary, 33 and Dominic Raab, the former Brexit secretary, 30. Johnson, Hunt, Gove, Stewart and Javid will go through to the next round and will appear in a televised debate Tuesday night.

Boris is on the rise in the UK's leadership race

With those results, Raab has been knocked out of the race after receiving less than 33 votes, the threshold needed to go through to the next round.

Johnson will face the other four candidates in the next round. Johnson’s 126 votes is a 40 percent increase from the number of votes he received in the first round which was 114.

Boris is on the rise in the UK's leadership race

The former foreign secretary, as in the first round of votes, is the only candidate to have received over 100 votes with the other contenders still receiving less than 50 votes with minimal 10-15 percent increases from their first round results.

If Johnson is able to maintain this significant lead, he is all but certain to make it to the final round of the contest and if he is to succeed in that, as expected, he will become the next prime minister of the UK.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Zerrin Özer hastaneye kaldırıldı

Zerrin Özer hastaneye kaldırıldı

67
Ruslar Türkiye'nin en ucuz ve en popüler yerlerini yazdı

Ruslar Türkiye'nin en ucuz ve en popüler yerlerini yazdı

24
İstanbul'un göbeğinde maganda dehşeti

İstanbul'un göbeğinde maganda dehşeti

89
Derecik'ten Hakurk'taki PKK hedeflerine füze atışı

Derecik'ten Hakurk'taki PKK hedeflerine füze atışı

60
Yavuz sondaj gemisi yola çıkıyor

Yavuz sondaj gemisi yola çıkıyor

70
Milyonluk traktör fabrikasında yağma

Milyonluk traktör fabrikasında yağma

59
Bilgisayar başında fazla vakit geçiren oğlunu öldürdü

Bilgisayar başında fazla vakit geçiren oğlunu öldürdü

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir