taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.791
Euro
6.4749
Altın
1470.86
Borsa
111731.36
Gram Altın
273.639
Bitcoin
41769.05

Boris Johnson wins huge majority in UK elections

Johnson said on Thursday he will be standing as a candidate to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as Conservative leader.

REUTERS | 13.12.2019 - 13:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Boris Johnson wins huge majority in UK elections

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to end three years of political paralysis and take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31.

Brexit represents the country’s biggest political and economic gamble since World War Two, cutting the world’s fifth largest economy adrift from the vast trading bloc and threatening the integrity of the United Kingdom.

"WE WILL TAKE BACK CONTROL OF OUR COUNTRY AFTER BREXIT"

For Johnson, who campaigned on a vow to “Get Brexit Done”, victory was a vindication after anti-Brexit opponents tried one maneuver after another to thwart him during his first chaotic months in office. “We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes,” a triumphant Johnson told supporters at a rally in London.

Boris Johnson wins huge majority in UK elections

“Leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people,” he said, reprising the refrains of his successful Brexit referendum campaign of 2016.

Boris Johnson wins huge majority in UK elections

“Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU,” Trump wrote on Twitter “Celebrate Boris!”

Boris Johnson wins huge majority in UK elections


Johnson, 55, will now be able to lead Britain out of the EU by Jan. 31, 10 months after the original deadline of March 29, which was repeatedly pushed back as a gridlocked parliament failed to take any clear decisions on Brexit. After Jan. 31, Britain will enter a transition period during which it will negotiate a new relationship with the EU.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ahmet Davutoğlu partisinin adını açıkladı

Ahmet Davutoğlu partisinin adını açıkladı

929
Meral Akşener'den Babacan ve Davutoğlu'na destek

Meral Akşener'den Babacan ve Davutoğlu'na destek

482
Acun Ilıcalı'dan FOX TV'ye ağır eleştiri

Acun Ilıcalı'dan FOX TV'ye ağır eleştiri

98
Başakşehir Avrupa'da tur atladı

Başakşehir Avrupa'da tur atladı

309
Beşiktaş Avrupa'ya yenilgi ile veda etti

Beşiktaş Avrupa'ya yenilgi ile veda etti

120
Avrupa'da fuhuşa harcanan para

Avrupa'da fuhuşa harcanan para

182
İngiltere'de Boris Johnson seçimin galibi oldu

İngiltere'de Boris Johnson seçimin galibi oldu

41
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir