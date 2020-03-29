taraftar değil haberciyiz
Boris Johnson writes letter to all 30 million homes in UK

In the letter, Johnson urged people to stay at home and follow the rules set out by the government.

AA | 29.03.2020 - 11:23..
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send every household in the country a letter to warn that the coronavirus outbreak is likely to worsen, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

"THINGS WILL GET WORSE BEFORE THEY GET BETTER"

"It's important for me to level with you -- we know things will get worse before they get better. But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal," Johnson said in the letter, which will be sent to 30 million households across the UK this week.

Stressing that the country has sought to institute the right measures at the right time from the beginning of the outbreak, he said: "We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do."

"We must slow the spread of the disease, and reduce the number of people needing hospital treatment in order to save as many lives as possible," he said, urging people to stay at home, to ease the burden od the National Health Service (NHS) and save lives.

Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus WATCH

