Boris would be very good as next Britain PM, says Trump

Boris Johnson would be an excellent choice for the Conservative Party leadership, Trump says.

REUTERS | 01.06.2019 - 12:38..
Donald Trump threw his weight behind Boris Johnson’s campaign to be Britain’s next prime minister and urged all candidates to pledge to boost defense spending, in a striking intervention ahead of his state visit next week.

"I THINK HE WOULD BE EXCELLENT"

“I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent,” Trump told the Sun newspaper about the former foreign secretary and leading Brexit campaigner, who is a front runner to succeed Theresa May as head of the Conservative Party.

Trump arrives in Britain on Monday for a three-day state visit at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth before attending World War Two commemorations in France and visiting Ireland.

Boris would be very good as next Britain PM, says Trump

He told the Sun that other Conservative lawmakers had sought his endorsement - though not environment minister Michael Gove, who has criticized his stance on Iran. Trump also praised foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt’s pledge to increase British defense spending. “Yup. Like him,” Trump said when asked about Hunt. “The UK should be able to defend themselves. It’s a great and very special place,” he said, noting that higher British defense spending could boost exports of US military equipment.

