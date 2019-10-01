taraftar değil haberciyiz
Borsa Istanbul starts day at 0.23 percent

On Monday, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.6590.

AA | 01.10.2019 - 10:28..
Turkey's benchmark stock index started the day up 0.23 percent or 241.95 points to open at 105,274.97 points on Tuesday.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell by 0.11 percent to close the day at 105,033.02 points with a daily trading volume of 9.64 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion).

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 6.1620, slightly up from 6.1600, and one British pound traded for 6.9650 Turkish liras, compared to 6.9590.

One barrel of Brent oil sold for $59.50 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Tuesday.

