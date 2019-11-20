taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7156
Euro
6.3303
Altın
1475.36
Borsa
107528.68
Gram Altın
270.885
Bitcoin
46332.99

Bosnia to form new government

The Balkan country was without a government since October last year, when general elections were held.

AA | 20.11.2019 - 08:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The largest Bosniak, Serb and Croat parties agreed to form a new government in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.

The tripartite presidency of the country, which consists of Bosniak, Serb and Croat members, gave the mandate to form a new government to Zoran Tegeltija from Serb party Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD).

"WINNER IS THE PEOPLE"

Bosniak member of the Presidential Council, Sefik Dzaferovic, in a news conference said that there are no winners or losers in the decision. "Winner is Bosnia and Herzegovina and its people," he added.

Bosnia to form new government

According to the agreed-upon deal, the government will be formed by SNSD, Bosniak party Democratic Action (SDA) and Croat party Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ).

Turkey also welcomed the agreement in a statement by the Foreign Ministry. “We welcome that, in the meeting held today by Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, an agreement was reached which paves the way for the establishment of the government at the state level in the country,” said the ministry.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
300 bin TL ödül ile aranan teröristin yakalanma anları

300 bin TL ödül ile aranan teröristin yakalanma anları

115
FETÖ'nün finans kaynaklarına darbe

FETÖ'nün finans kaynaklarına darbe

38
Trump: Düzmece bir mahkeme

Trump: Düzmece bir mahkeme

44
İsrail, Suriye'de rejim ve İran hedeflerini vurdu

İsrail, Suriye'de rejim ve İran hedeflerini vurdu

101
TürkAkım'da iki boru hattı da doğalgazla dolduruldu

TürkAkım'da iki boru hattı da doğalgazla dolduruldu

26
Tosuncuk Ukrayna'da aranıyor

Tosuncuk Ukrayna'da aranıyor

43
Euro 2020'ye giden takımlar belli oldu

Euro 2020'ye giden takımlar belli oldu

6
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir