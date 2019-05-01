taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bosnian leaders to pay official visit to Turkey

The focus of the visit to be revised free trade agreement and Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway Project.

AA | 01.05.2019 - 18:01..
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidential Council members will pay an official visit to Turkey on Thursday upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Thursday's visit is going to be the first since Chairman of the Council and the Serb member Milorad Dodik and Bosniak member Sefik Dzaferovic were elected last October.

Economic, trade and infrastructure projects as well as bilateral relations will be discussed during the visit, according to a statement.

Information received from diplomatic sources revealed the focal point of the visit is the revised free trade agreement and the Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway Project supported by Turkey.

