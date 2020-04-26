taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9547
Euro
7.5339
Altın
1728.93
Borsa
98758.96
Gram Altın
386.679
Bitcoin
52435.98

Brad Pitt teases Trump over his coronavirus response

Brad Pitt kicked off a comedy show's episode by discussing Trump's recent comments on coronavirus as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci.

Haber Merkezi |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Brad Pitt teases Trump over his coronavirus response

The Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in a sobering address about coronavirus on Saturday Night Live, deciding to clarify “what the president was trying to say.”

The NBC late-night sketch comedy show cut in real-world footage of Trump’s speeches about coronavirus.

"ALMOST NO ONE CAN GET A TEST"

Pitt, as Dr. Fauci, had a couple of things to say about the state of tests. He said he didn’t know if he would describe the test as beautiful — unless your idea of ‘beautiful’ is having a cotton swab tickle your brain.  Additionally, he wanted to point out that almost no one can get a test.

Brad Pitt plays Dr. Anthony Fauci WATCH

At the end of the sketch, Pitt pulled off his Fauci wig and thanked the real Dr. Fauci for his “calm and clarity during this unnerving time.”

He also thanked the medical workers, first responders and their respective families.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China announces all corona patients in Wuhan discharged
China’s health authorities had earlier reported 11 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on April 25, down from 12 the previous day, with no fatalities.
Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,710
The country's total number of cases surpasses 90,000 on Sunday, while 60 people die in the last 24 hours.
Russia registers 747 coronavirus deaths
Although the numbers continue growing, the authorities said the spread of coronavirus slowed down.
Spain records 288 more deaths
Latest deaths were the lowest number of coronavirus deaths in over a month.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
Trakya semalarında UFO heyecanı
380
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
Kim Jong-un bitkisel hayatta olduğu öne sürüldü
226
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
İsveç'teki Gülüşken ailesi Türkiye'ye getiriliyor
716
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
İsrail'de Netanyahu protestosu
147
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
Pınar Altuğ: Evlenecek halim yok
175
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
Guardian: İngiltere'de bakanlar virüse karşı uyarıldı
51
İsveç'teki Türk hastanın kızından içten açıklamalar
İsveç'teki Türk hastanın kızından içten açıklamalar
444
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir