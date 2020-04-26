Brad Pitt teases Trump over his coronavirus response

The Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in a sobering address about coronavirus on Saturday Night Live, deciding to clarify “what the president was trying to say.”

The NBC late-night sketch comedy show cut in real-world footage of Trump’s speeches about coronavirus.

"ALMOST NO ONE CAN GET A TEST"

Pitt, as Dr. Fauci, had a couple of things to say about the state of tests. He said he didn’t know if he would describe the test as beautiful — unless your idea of ‘beautiful’ is having a cotton swab tickle your brain. Additionally, he wanted to point out that almost no one can get a test.

At the end of the sketch, Pitt pulled off his Fauci wig and thanked the real Dr. Fauci for his “calm and clarity during this unnerving time.”

He also thanked the medical workers, first responders and their respective families.