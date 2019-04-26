taraftar değil haberciyiz
Brazil detains FETO linked man sought by Turkey

Ali Sipahi (FETO) was detained at Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo, according to a police report cited by local media.

AA | 26.04.2019 - 11:05..
A man who is wanted by Turkey has been in Brazilian custody since returning from the US on April 5, local authorities said Friday.

HE WAS ARRESTED

Turkey has sought the extradition of Ali Sipahi due to his links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered Sipahi to be taken into custody on March 19, authorities said. He was detained at Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo, according to a police report cited by local media. His extradition is being evaluated by Brazil’s Supreme Court, and Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin has ruled that his hearing will take place on May 3.

According to public information available on the Brazilian Ministry of Justice's website, Sipahi, who has been living in Brazil since 2007, became a Brazilian citizen on Oct. 13, 2016.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

