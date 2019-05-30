Brazil marks annual Turkish Day

The city of Sao Paulo, Brazil held a special session to mark annual "Turkish Day" events in its municipal council this week.

"TURKEY'S STRATEGIC PARTNER"

In an opening speech, Turkish Ambassador Murat Yavuz Ateş said on Wednesday Turkey and Brazil were both important countries of their respective regions. "In the region, Brazil is Turkey's first strategic partner politically and its biggest trade partner economically," Ateş said, adding that Ankara and Brasilia have enjoyed good relations for 160 years.

For his part, Municipal Assembly Speaker Eduardo Tuma underlined that Turkey and Brazil were two democratic brotherly countries with many potential avenues to improve bilateral relations including in culture and sports.

Among the attendees were Turkish Consul General to Sao Paulo Serkan Gedik as well as other officials from various countries including Belgium, the US, Mexico, Poland, San Marino, and Iran.