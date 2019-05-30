taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9159
Euro
6.5961
Altın
1281.35
Borsa
89073.78
Gram Altın
243.01

Brazil marks annual Turkish Day

Turkish Day which has been celebrated since 2014, was also marked in Sao Paulo's State Council on May 24.

AA | 30.05.2019 - 15:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The city of Sao Paulo, Brazil held a special session to mark annual "Turkish Day" events in its municipal council this week.

"TURKEY'S STRATEGIC PARTNER"

In an opening speech, Turkish Ambassador Murat Yavuz Ateş said on Wednesday Turkey and Brazil were both important countries of their respective regions. "In the region, Brazil is Turkey's first strategic partner politically and its biggest trade partner economically," Ateş said, adding that Ankara and Brasilia have enjoyed good relations for 160 years.

Brazil marks annual Turkish Day

For his part, Municipal Assembly Speaker Eduardo Tuma underlined that Turkey and Brazil were two democratic brotherly countries with many potential avenues to improve bilateral relations including in culture and sports.

Among the attendees were Turkish Consul General to Sao Paulo Serkan Gedik as well as other officials from various countries including Belgium, the US, Mexico, Poland, San Marino, and Iran.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Avukat Tuğçe Çetin aynı kıyafetlerle adliyeye geldi

Avukat Tuğçe Çetin aynı kıyafetlerle adliyeye geldi

886
Binali Yıldırım İsmailağa Camiası'nı ziyaret etti

Binali Yıldırım İsmailağa Camiası'nı ziyaret etti

645
İstanbul'da patrondan çalışanlarına dayak kamerada

İstanbul'da patrondan çalışanlarına dayak kamerada

346
Avrasya Araştırma Şirketi'nden 23 Haziran öngörüsü

Avrasya Araştırma Şirketi'nden 23 Haziran öngörüsü

553
Çalışanlarını döven iş yeri sahibi gözaltına alındı

Çalışanlarını döven iş yeri sahibi gözaltına alındı

338
Okan Buruk Başakşehir'in başına geçiyor

Okan Buruk Başakşehir'in başına geçiyor

27
Asena Atalay'ın dini inanç açıklaması

Asena Atalay'ın dini inanç açıklaması

115
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir