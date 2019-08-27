taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.833
Euro
6.4771
Altın
1533.46
Borsa
97101.3
Gram Altın
287.181

Brazilian president rejects G7 aid for Amazon wildfires

Bolsonaro’s rejection was based on the idea that the allocation of millions of dollars would harm the country’s sovereignty.

AA | 27.08.2019 - 08:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro late Monday rejected a $22 million aid package offered by G7 countries to help battle fierce forest fires in the Amazon rainforest, which is often regarded as the planet’s “lungs”.

"THERE IS A SECRET AGENDA BEHIND MACRON'S OFFER"

Speaking on social media, Bolsonaro argued there was a hidden agenda behind French President Emmanuel Macron’s aid offer, saying Brazil is not a colonial territory. Bolsonaro went on to say that he discussed a plan with Colombian President Ivan Duque that guarantees neighboring countries' national sovereignty and natural resources in the Amazon region.

Brazilian president rejects G7 aid for Amazon wildfires

In a joint news conference Monday with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Macron announced that G7 countries would allocate $22 million in emergency funding to help with efforts to prevent fires in the Amazon rainforest. He also said France would provide military support in the region to fight the fires.

Brazilian president rejects G7 aid for Amazon wildfires

Tensions between France and Brazil rose after Macron called for an emergency meeting of G7 countries regarding the fires. Bolsonaro accused Macron of having a colonial mindset.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sigaraya zam gelmedi açıklaması

Sigaraya zam gelmedi açıklaması

182
Bazı İngiliz turistlerin Türkiye'de tatili bedavaya getirme çabası

Bazı İngiliz turistlerin Türkiye'de tatili bedavaya getirme çabası

93
İzmir'de işinden olan işçi, Kılıçdaroğlu için Ankara'da

İzmir'de işinden olan işçi, Kılıçdaroğlu için Ankara'da

67
G7 Zirvesi sona erdi

G7 Zirvesi sona erdi

30
Dünyaca ünlü Karabağlar Yaylası'nda maden aramasına tepki

Dünyaca ünlü Karabağlar Yaylası'nda maden aramasına tepki

57
İsrailli bakan, seçim öncesi Türkiye üzerinden oynuyor

İsrailli bakan, seçim öncesi Türkiye üzerinden oynuyor

48
Putin'i yere seren kadın judocu dünya ikincisi oldu

Putin'i yere seren kadın judocu dünya ikincisi oldu

12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir