taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.43835
Euro
6.1591
Altın
1286.285
Borsa
103773.45
Gram Altın
224.826

Brazilian woman caught with illegal drugs

Anti-drug police find 1.7 kilos of cocaine hidden in luggage of 41-year-old woman.

AA | 07.03.2019 - 15:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish police confiscated 1.7 kilograms (3.7 pounds) of cocaine hidden in the luggage of a Brazilian national in the southern province of Adana, security sources said Thursday.

Brazilian woman caught with illegal drugs

Anti-drug teams seized the illegal drug after police went through the luggage of a woman identified as Maria Dossantos Cristo (41) at Adana Airport, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Brazilian woman caught with illegal drugs WATCH

Cristo was allegedly planning to hand over the drug to an individual that she would meet in the city, the sources said.

After a health check, the Brazilian suspect was remanded in custody on drug-trafficking charges.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fırat Aydınus yardımcısıyla kavga etti

Fırat Aydınus yardımcısıyla kavga etti

24
Ertuğrul Akbay hayatını kaybetti

Ertuğrul Akbay hayatını kaybetti

169
ABD yeni teklifle masada

ABD yeni teklifle masada

129
TOKİ evlerine başvurunun tüm detayları

TOKİ evlerine başvurunun tüm detayları

89
Ahmet Kural'ın ilk ifadesi

Ahmet Kural'ın ilk ifadesi

101
Acun Ilıcalı Şeyma'ya yeni ev alacak

Acun Ilıcalı Şeyma'ya yeni ev alacak

64
Çamlıca Camii'nde ilk ezan

Çamlıca Camii'nde ilk ezan

233
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir