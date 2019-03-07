Turkish police confiscated 1.7 kilograms (3.7 pounds) of cocaine hidden in the luggage of a Brazilian national in the southern province of Adana, security sources said Thursday.

Anti-drug teams seized the illegal drug after police went through the luggage of a woman identified as Maria Dossantos Cristo (41) at Adana Airport, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Brazilian woman caught with illegal drugs WATCH

Cristo was allegedly planning to hand over the drug to an individual that she would meet in the city, the sources said.

After a health check, the Brazilian suspect was remanded in custody on drug-trafficking charges.