Brexit bill passes from UK Parliament

British parliamnet members approved EU Withdrawal Agreement bill on Thursday.

AA | 10.01.2020 - 13:51..
The UK House of Commons on Thursday approved the EU Withdrawal Bill after its final reading, paving the way for full legislation.

The bill based on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s revised deal was passed by MPs in a 330 to 231 votes with a majority of 99. It is expected to complete the House of Lords stages without major disagreements and to wait for Royal assent to become law.

UK WILL LEAVE EU ON JANUARY 31

According to the bill, the UK will leave the EU on Jan. 31 when a transition period, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2020, will kick in.

The EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill passed the first stage of legislative process in October but the process was paused by Johnson when he failed to receive approval on a timetable to make it law, before the previous Brexit deadline of Oct. 31.

Missing the Oct. 31 deadline and being forced to ask for an extension from the EU, Johnson had called early general election after the EU granted an extension until Jan. 31, 2020.

Securing a majority in the House of Commons in December poll, Johnson cleared the way for the bill to become a law before the end of January.

