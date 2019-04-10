taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.70185
Euro
6.42145
Altın
1307.625
Borsa
97116.39
Gram Altın
239.458

Brexit could be delayed for several months, says Merkel

The UK’s exit from the EU could be delayed for several months beyond the April 12 deadline, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

AA | 10.04.2019 - 17:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Addressing lawmakers at the Bundestag before heading to Brussels for an emergency summit of EU leaders on Brexit, Merkel insisted that a no-deal divorce of the UK from the EU would not be in the interest of Germany.

"I WILL SUPPORT THE EXTENSION"

"If we can have a broad majority today, I would support an extension for several months," she said and argued that Britain’s ruling Conservatives Party and the opposition Labour Party should be given a reasonable amount of time to reach an agreement.

Brexit could be delayed for several months, says Merkel

British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the EU last week to delay the UK’s departure date until June 30, after failing three times to win the Parliament's backing for her EU withdrawal agreement.

Brexit could be delayed for several months, says Merkel

Merkel said the EU could offer an extension longer than the one the British premier asked for, but she also underlined that such a move should not undermine the functioning of the EU institutions.

EU leaders are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Wednesday evening for a special summit to discuss May’s request. On Tuesday, European Council President Donald Tusk offered the UK a “flexible extension” for Brexit not exceeding one year.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

Netanyahu seçim zaferini ilan etti

149
Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

Tanju Özcan talimatını yineledi: Suriyelilere ekmek yok

746
Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

Erdoğan: İstanbul'daki itirazın takipçisiyiz

685
Tolga Çevik: Oyları Katarlılar saysın

Tolga Çevik: Oyları Katarlılar saysın

671
Muş, nisan ayında 6 metre karla mücadele ediyor

Muş, nisan ayında 6 metre karla mücadele ediyor

60
İmamoğlu Belediye Başkanı Karaköse görevine başladı

İmamoğlu Belediye Başkanı Karaköse görevine başladı

113
ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

ABD senatörlerinden Türkiye'ye S-400 tehdidi

404
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir