Brexit delay shouldn't be taken for granted, says Macron

Macron enraged fellow leaders after standing alone against a long extension to Britain’s membership of the EU.

REUTERS | 11.04.2019 - 13:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he was impatient to hear more from Prime Minister Theresa May on why European Union leaders should grant Britain an extension to the Brexit negotiation period.

"NOW IS THE THE TIME FOR DECISIONS"

“I am very impatient to listen to Theresa May, but as far as I’m concerned, nothing should be taken for granted. Nothing. And especially - I hear the rumors - a long extension,” Macron told reporters as he arrived at an EU summit in Brussels. “We must understand why this request is being made, what political project justifies it, and what the proposals are,” he said.

Brexit delay shouldn't be taken for granted, says Macron

Macron has been one of the most vocal leaders in expressing his irritation with how Brexit negotiations have dragged on, and is pushing for strict conditions to be attached to any delay granted to Britain.

Brexit delay shouldn't be taken for granted, says Macron

French officials have said Britain should pledge not to obstruct EU decision-making and commit to stay out of major decisions  such as deciding the next European Commission president or budget talks  if it is to be granted a delay. “Now is the time for decisions,” Macron said.

