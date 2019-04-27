taraftar değil haberciyiz
Brexit drives support for Scottish independence

Support for Scottish independence has risen to its highest point in the past four years, largely driven by voters who want to remain in the European Union, according to a poll published on Saturday.

REUTERS | 27.04.2019 - 17:53
As the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) meets for its spring conference, the YouGov poll showed support for secession from the United Kingdom had risen to 49 percent from 45 percent at the last YouGov poll carried out for The Times in June 2018.

ANOTHER REFERANDUM IN FIVE YEARS

Scots rejected independence by 45-55 percent in a 2014 referendum. Then the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, but among its four nations Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay, feeding political tension.

Britain is mired in political chaos and it is still unclear when or even if it will leave the EU.

Brexit drives support for Scottish independence

YouGov also found that 53 percent of Scots thought there should not be another referendum on independence within the next five years. Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is pushing for one before 2021, when the current Scottish parliamentary terms ends.

