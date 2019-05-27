Brexit Party leads in UK election

The newly formed Brexit Party leads in UK’s European elections according to non-official provisional results revealed late on Sunday.

BREXIT PARTY HAS WON 28 SEATS

The two mainstream parties Conservatives and Labour have suffered disappointing results as they lost votes to parties with clearer strategies for Brexit conundrum.



With an agenda of keeping the country as part of the bloc, the Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) are in the second place in the election.

As voters who would like the UK to leave the EU without a deal voted for the Brexit Party, those who would like to remain in the bloc preferred to cast their votes for the Liberal Democrats.



According to the results so far 64 new members of the European Parliament from the UK have been declared. Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has won 28 seats.



Pro-EU Liberal Democrats have won 15 seats, Labour 10, Greens 7, Conservatives 3 and Plaid Cymru one so far.

Formed in 2019 by former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage, the Eurosceptic Party has gathered momentum quickly thanks to Leave voters who have been disappointed with the handling of Brexit negotiations and two extensions by the leading Tories. The party has received around one-third of all votes, according to the provisional results.



Farage, who campaigned to leave the bloc before the 2016 Brexit referendum, is a populist leader who is known with his far-right and anti-immigration rhetoric.

He has exploited Turkey’s candidacy for full EU membership during his Brexit propaganda and other election campaigns.