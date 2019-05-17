taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Brexit talks between PM May and Labour leader collapse

Talks between the Labour Party and the government aimed at breaking the Brexit crisis have ended without an agreement.

REUTERS | 17.05.2019 - 14:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Britain’s tumultuous divorce from the European Union was again in disarray on Friday as the opposition Labour Party declared last-ditch cross-party talks dead as Prime Minister Theresa May’s premiership crumbled.

Brexit talks between May’s Conservative Party and Labour collapsed hours after May agreed on Thursday to set out a timetable for her departure in early June.

IT HAD BEEN REJECTED THREE TIMES

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote to May on Friday informing her that the Brexit talks, which began on April 3, had "gone as far as they can" due to the instability of her government.

"We have been unable to bridge important policy gaps between us," Corbyn, a socialist who voted against joining the predecessor of the EU in 1975, wrote to May.

Brexit talks between PM May and Labour leader collapse

"Even more crucially, the increasing weakness and instability of your government means there cannot be confidence in securing whatever might be agreed between us," Corbyn said. He said Labour would oppose May’s deal when it returns to parliament early next month.

The divorce deal, which May agreed last year with the EU, has already been rejected three times by a deeply divided parliament. Nearly three years after the United Kingdom voted 52% to 48% in a referendum to leave the EU, it is still unclear how, when or if it will ever leave the European club it joined in 1973. The current deadline to leave is Oct. 31.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD Türkiye'ye uyguladığı çelik vergisini indirdi

ABD Türkiye'ye uyguladığı çelik vergisini indirdi

212
Avusturya meclisinde başörtülü protesto

Avusturya meclisinde başörtülü protesto

170
Devlet Bahçeli, Erdoğan'ın davetine katılmayacak

Devlet Bahçeli, Erdoğan'ın davetine katılmayacak

214
MEB'den yeni ortaöğretim modeli

MEB'den yeni ortaöğretim modeli

117
Green Card sistemi değişiyor

Green Card sistemi değişiyor

38
Öğretmenler ara tatilde de ek ders ücreti alacak

Öğretmenler ara tatilde de ek ders ücreti alacak

313
Tolga Karel: Adam tutup beni öldürtmek istedi

Tolga Karel: Adam tutup beni öldürtmek istedi

23
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir