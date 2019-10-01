taraftar değil haberciyiz
Bridge collapse crushes fishing boats in Taiwan

According to the local media, at least 10 people were injured and six others trapped under the debris of a bridge.

REUTERS | 01.10.2019 - 12:13..
A bridge collapsed into a harbor in northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, injuring ten people as it crushed several fishing boats, with six crew feared trapped, authorities said.

BRIDGE CAME DOWN ON 3 FISHING BOATS AND AN OIL TANKER

Hundreds of rescuers scrambled to use cranes, an excavator and other equipment to free the boats, while divers scoured the waters for those trapped.

Bridge collapse crushes fishing boats in Taiwan

"The bridge collapsed at around 9:30 a.m. while an oil tanker vehicle was on it, setting the vehicle on fire," said Shih I-chun, the secretary to the mayor of the port town of Suao, the site of the collapse.

Bridge collapse crushes fishing boats in Taiwan

"We feared that some fishermen might be trapped in the boats."

Bridge collapse crushes fishing boats in Taiwan

The National Fire Agency said most of the ten injured were foreign fishermen, and six boat crew were feared to have been trapped.

