Bridge collapse crushes fishing boats in Taiwan

A bridge collapsed into a harbor in northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, injuring ten people as it crushed several fishing boats, with six crew feared trapped, authorities said.

BRIDGE CAME DOWN ON 3 FISHING BOATS AND AN OIL TANKER

Hundreds of rescuers scrambled to use cranes, an excavator and other equipment to free the boats, while divers scoured the waters for those trapped.

"The bridge collapsed at around 9:30 a.m. while an oil tanker vehicle was on it, setting the vehicle on fire," said Shih I-chun, the secretary to the mayor of the port town of Suao, the site of the collapse.

"We feared that some fishermen might be trapped in the boats."





The National Fire Agency said most of the ten injured were foreign fishermen, and six boat crew were feared to have been trapped.