taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9473
Euro
6.5455
Altın
1567.71
Borsa
120248.83
Gram Altın
299.925
Bitcoin
54954.95

Britain issues travel warning to China

In a statement, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab asked citizens to avoid all but necessary travel to China due to the outbreak.

AA | 29.01.2020 - 11:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The UK has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to China due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in that country.

“Due to the increasing travel restrictions and the public health situation, we now advise against all but essential travel to China,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"WE ARE  WORKING FOR ASSISTED DEPARTURE OF OUR CITIZENS"

The British government previously advised against travel to Wuhan Province, the worst affected area from the outbreak.

“We are also working urgently to finalize arrangements for an assisted departure from Hubei Province for British nationals this week, and are in contact with people in Hubei to ensure they register their interest and that we can keep them updated,” Raab said.

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 106, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

Britain issues travel warning to China

Some 4,515 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, had been reported in 30 provincial-level regions by the end of Monday, Xinhua said, citing the National Health Commission.

Xinhua reported 976 patients remained in critical condition while 6,973 people were suspected of being infected.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Gazprom delivers 1st billion cubic meters of gas
Russian Gazprom said it has supplied its first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline.
NBA postpones Lakers game after Bryant's death
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday outside Los Angeles.
Europe faces fear as coronavirus spreads in the continent
German government urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to China amid fears over the spread of the epidemic.
US authorities slam Iraq's attack over its embassy
US Secretary of State said that the Iraqi government must take immediate steps to protect US diplomatic facilities.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump - Netanyahu toplantısına Türk gazeteciler alınmadı

Trump - Netanyahu toplantısına Türk gazeteciler alınmadı

204
Taksicilerle turizm acentalarının şoförleri arasında kavga

Taksicilerle turizm acentalarının şoförleri arasında kavga

280
Hakan Çalhanoğlu, kupada Milan'ı yarı finale taşıdı

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, kupada Milan'ı yarı finale taşıdı

19
2 hafta önce taşındığı bina yıkıldı

2 hafta önce taşındığı bina yıkıldı

80
Metal işçileri zam konusunda işverenle anlaştı

Metal işçileri zam konusunda işverenle anlaştı

142
Esad rejimi İdlib'in Maarratünnuman ilçesini ele geçirdi

Esad rejimi İdlib'in Maarratünnuman ilçesini ele geçirdi

197
Motorine 13 kuruş ÖTV zammı

Motorine 13 kuruş ÖTV zammı

434
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir