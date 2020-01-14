taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.882
Euro
6.539
Altın
1545.62
Borsa
121198.78
Gram Altın
291.909
Bitcoin
51050.52

Britain rejects new Scottish independence vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson publishes his response to a request from Scottish first minister to transfer power.

AA | 14.01.2020 - 17:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Britain’s government on Tuesday officially refused the local Scottish government’s request for a power transfer to hold a second independence referendum.

"SCOTTISH MINISTERS HAD A PROMISE"

Publishing a letter he penned in response to the request from Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not agree to such a transfer of power, arguing that it would not be right to essentially repeat the 2014 referendum just six years later.

Britain rejects new Scottish independence vote

“You and your predecessor made a personal promise that the 2014 Referendum was a 'once in a generation' vote,” he wrote to Sturgeon. “The people of Scotland voted decisively on that promise to keep our United Kingdom together, a result which both the Scottish and UK governments committed to respect in the Edinburgh Agreement,” the 2012 pact on the referendum two years later, he wrote.

Britain rejects new Scottish independence vote

Johnson said the UK government will “uphold the democratic decision of the Scottish people and the promise you made to them.” “For that reason, I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums.”

Another referendum would continue the “political stagnation” in Scotland, Johnson also said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
France, Germany, UK urge Iran to remain committed to nuclear deal
The countries expressed deep concern about measures Tehran has taken since July 2019.
UN Council vote for aid resolution to Syria
The Security Council on Friday evening renewed a UN operation delivering humanitarian aid across the Syrian border to millions of civilians.
Brexit bill passes from UK Parliament
British parliamnet members approved EU Withdrawal Agreement bill on Thursday.
Pentagon chief says Iran intended to kill US soldiers
Mike Esper spoke to the press at the Pentagon after meeting with U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House of Representatives and Senate.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

Bakanlık gıdada sahtecilik yapan markaları ifşa etti

308
5 belediye başkanı AK Parti'ye geçti

5 belediye başkanı AK Parti'ye geçti

177
Hakan Şükür Uber şoförü oldu

Hakan Şükür Uber şoförü oldu

417
Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

Erdoğan, AB'nin ikiyüzlülüğünü Michel'in yüzüne söyledi

75
Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

Chloe Loughnan'dan Serdar Ortaç'a cevap

125
Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

Tosuncuk Mehmet Aydın'ın yeri tespit edildi

222
Diyanet, TOKİ'den krediyle ev almayı caiz buldu

Diyanet, TOKİ'den krediyle ev almayı caiz buldu

350
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir