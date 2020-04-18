taraftar değil haberciyiz
Britain's coronavirus death toll at 15,464

Coronavirus cases in UK rise to 114,217 with 357,023 people tested so far.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the U.K. jumped to 15,464 with 888 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours, health authorities announced on Saturday.

357,023 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TESTED

The British Department of Health said on Twitter that 357,023 people had been tested so far, with 21,389 tests on April 17.

"As of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died," it added.

Health authorities confirmed a total of 114,217 positive coronavirus cases in the country, which on April 16 extended lockdown measures by three weeks to curb the spread of the virus.

