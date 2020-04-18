Britain's coronavirus death toll at 15,464

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the U.K. jumped to 15,464 with 888 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours, health authorities announced on Saturday.

The British Department of Health said on Twitter that 357,023 people had been tested so far, with 21,389 tests on April 17.

"As of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died," it added.

Health authorities confirmed a total of 114,217 positive coronavirus cases in the country, which on April 16 extended lockdown measures by three weeks to curb the spread of the virus.