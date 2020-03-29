taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4494
Euro
7.1849
Altın
1628.22
Borsa
88125.04
Gram Altın
338.061
Bitcoin
43111.74

Britain's death toll rises to 1,019

The Department of Health said as of 9am Saturday, a total of 120,776 new tests have been run and 103,687 people tested negative while 17,089 of the tests were positive.

AA | 29.03.2020 - 09:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

With 260 new deaths in the U.K. in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the country has reached 1,019, Business Secretary Alok Sharma announced Saturday.

"EVERY DEATHS IS A TRAGEDY"

“As of 5pm on 27 March, of those hospitalized in the UK, 1,019 have sadly died,” Sharma said at a news conference in London.

Britain's death toll rises to 1,019

Sharma said the government was "introducing a range of measures to boost the supply of personal protective equipment, such as face masks, to protect frontline NHS staff."

Britain's death toll rises to 1,019

"We're removing administrative barriers to the production of hand sanitizer. By reducing the amount of red tape, new suppliers and businesses that produce ingredients for safe hand sanitizer will be able to bring their products to market in a matter of days," he said.

Britain's death toll rises to 1,019

Sharma spoke alongside Medical Director of NHS England Stephen Powis. "The number of deaths that arise out of this epidemic in the UK, if it's less than 20,000 as [chief scientific adviser] Sir Patrick Vallance said that would be a good result -- although every death as I've said is absolutely a tragedy,” said Powis.

"We are not at [hospital] capacity yet within London but beds are being opened all the time to produce that extra surge capacity," he said, adding that the testing of NHS staff for coronavirus was also being increased.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Deaths from coronavirus surpass 10,000 in Italy
The epicenter of the outbreak in the country remains the northern Lombardy region, which counts 5,944 victims alone.
Coronavirus causes deaths of dozens of Italian doctors
Doctors have paid a heavy, personal toll amid the pandemic, working endless hours and exposing themselves and their families to the virus.
UK health minister also tests positive for coronavirus
In a second blow to the British government’s handling of the crisis after Boris Johnson was infected, healt minister Matt Hancock has tested positive for the disease.
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 40 in Iraq
Health Ministry said that the total number of coronavirus cases reached 458.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüsle mücadelede belediyelere ek kaynak
Koronavirüsle mücadelede belediyelere ek kaynak
161
Hollanda, Çin’den aldığı 600 bin maskeyi toplatıyor
Hollanda, Çin’den aldığı 600 bin maskeyi toplatıyor
152
Almanya'da taksicilere tuvalet kağıdı teklif ettiler
Almanya'da taksicilere tuvalet kağıdı teklif ettiler
53
Son otobüs biletlerini fahiş fiyatlara sattılar
Son otobüs biletlerini fahiş fiyatlara sattılar
106
Hafter'e yakın medya: Generalimizi Türk SİHA'sı vurdu
Hafter'e yakın medya: Generalimizi Türk SİHA'sı vurdu
31
Hollanda’da koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 639'a çıktı
Hollanda’da koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 639'a çıktı
37
Konya’da kaza: 4 kişi hayatını kaybetti
Konya’da kaza: 4 kişi hayatını kaybetti
15
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir