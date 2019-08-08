British Airways flights cancelled due to computer failure

British Airways said on Wednesday it had cancelled some short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports because of an IT systems failure.

TWO TECH CRISES IN THREE YEARS

The airline, owned by International Airlines Group, said: "We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports."





It said it was offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from London airports the opportunity to rebook on another day.

In May 2017, tens of thousands of passengers were stranded when a global computer failure grounded hundreds of British Airways flights over three days.

British Airways passengers also were hit with severe delays in July and September 2016 because of problems with the airline’s online check-in system.