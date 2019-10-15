taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8763
Euro
6.4712
Altın
1493.03
Borsa
95635.67
Gram Altın
282.304
Bitcoin
48916.19

British defense secretary says Turkey must defend itself

Ben Wallace stated that Turkey has been and is under terrorist threat from groups.

AA | 15.10.2019 - 15:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British defense secretary said Turkey has faced and is still facing a terror threat from the PKK.

Speaking at the NATO parliamentary assembly in London on Monday, Ben Wallace urged Turkey needs to defend itself against this threat.

“Wallace urged Ankara to respect human rights and the treatment of civilians in its onslaught on Syria, but said that Turkey faced a threat from Kurdish guerrilla forces,” a report by the Times said Tuesday.

TURKEY IS UNDER THREAT OF PKK

“Turkey has had, and still does have, a threat emanating towards it from groups such as the PKK, a terrorist organisation in this country as well, and that Turkey needs to do what it sometimes has to do to defend itself,” Walace said.

British defense secretary says Turkey must defend itself

Wallace’s remarks came after an EU statement that opposes Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria, with which it aims to create a safe zone free from any terror groups. This is a situation we did not want to develop in this way, but it is a situation that has happened and we are trying to make sure that human rights are upheld in that process,” Wallace said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rus basınından Türkiye'ye destek

Rus basınından Türkiye'ye destek

73
Meral Akşener, Suriye politikasını eleştirdi

Meral Akşener, Suriye politikasını eleştirdi

295
Trump sahte videoyu paylaşan ABC ile dalga geçti

Trump sahte videoyu paylaşan ABC ile dalga geçti

64
Şenol Güneş: Milletimize umut verdik

Şenol Güneş: Milletimize umut verdik

137
Volkswagen Türkiye’deki fabrika kararını erteledi

Volkswagen Türkiye’deki fabrika kararını erteledi

286
Dolar güne düşüşle başladı

Dolar güne düşüşle başladı

118
Merih performansıyla takdir topladı

Merih performansıyla takdir topladı

326
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir