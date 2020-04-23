taraftar değil haberciyiz
British economy crumbles under coronavirus pandemic

UK will issue 180 billion pounds ($222 billion) of government debt between May and July, more than it had previously planned for the entire financial year.

The United Kingdom’s economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to set out an exit strategy.

THE COUNTRY'S ECONOMY IS STRUGGLING

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recuperating at his country residence after being seriously ill with coronavirus, is facing criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Ministers are already struggling to explain high death rates, limited testing and shortages of protective kit, and the grim reality of the damage to the world’s fifth largest economy hit home on Thursday.

“We are experiencing an economic contraction that is faster and deeper than anything we have seen in the past century, or possibly several centuries,” Bank of England interest-rate setter Jan Vlieghe said.

“The risks are that it will take longer and that it will look a little bit more like a U than a V,” Vlieghe said.

Oil prices up 10 percent
Some refineries in China, India, Japan and South Korea have begun purchasing crude oil to take advantage of low prices, which in turn has revived oil demand in Asia and caused some increase in prices.
Russia reports decline in coronavirus cases
According to the official data, new cases and deaths come in slightly lower in the country compared to previous days.
Iran reports total of 5,481 coronavirus deaths
Nearly 1,030 fresh cases reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 87,026.
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises to 22,157
The country has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world from the pandemic with infections now more than 213,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.
