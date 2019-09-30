taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6677
Euro
6.2046
Altın
1491.17
Borsa
105152.17
Gram Altın
271.83
Bitcoin
43960.74

British finance minister is hopeful on Brexit deal

UK will leave the EU on October 31, finance minister Sajid Javid said.

REUTERS | 30.09.2019 - 09:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on Oct. 31, hopefully with a deal, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"IT'S NOT PERFECT BUT WE'LL LEAVE ANYWAY"

"Hopefully we leave with a deal," Javid told ITV. "If we cannot strike a deal, I think it is important to leave in any case and leave with no deal. It is not perfect but it is appropriate that we leave on the 31st."

British finance minister is hopeful on Brexit deal


Javid repeatedly refused to set out how the government could deliver Brexit if there was no deal given a law which demands the prime minister delay Brexit in such a scenario.

British finance minister is hopeful on Brexit deal

"The legislation that parliament has passed of course has made things more difficult, but we are clear our own policy is completely unchanged, we will be leaving on 31st," Javid said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mısır televizyonu FETO'nun ayağına gitti

Mısır televizyonu FETO'nun ayağına gitti

249
Eren Erdem Silivri'de deprem korkusuyla yaşıyor

Eren Erdem Silivri'de deprem korkusuyla yaşıyor

219
Avusturya'da seçimleri kazanan, Sebastian Kurz

Avusturya'da seçimleri kazanan, Sebastian Kurz

98
Gürcistan vatandaşı isim benzerliğinden tutuklandı

Gürcistan vatandaşı isim benzerliğinden tutuklandı

89
Rusya'da 25 bin kişilik protesto eylemi

Rusya'da 25 bin kişilik protesto eylemi

64
Kerem Kılıçdaroğlu, babasını uyardı

Kerem Kılıçdaroğlu, babasını uyardı

46
Caner'in yürüyerek defansa gelmesi tepki topladı

Caner'in yürüyerek defansa gelmesi tepki topladı

22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir