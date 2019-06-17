taraftar değil haberciyiz
British gov't accused of failing against Trump's racist remarks

Trump has been criticized for spreading the hateful and divisive rhetoric of Katie Hopkins as part of an attack on the mayor of London, Sadiq.

AA | 17.06.2019 - 09:18..
A British Muslim MP on Sunday accused the UK government of turning a blind eye to Donald Trump’s controversial remarks on London mayor, according to a local media report.

"TRUMP’S APPROACH IS RACISM"

Naz Shah, the opposition Labour party MP and shadow minister for women and equalities, also said the Tory government is "failing to stand with minority communities" by not standing up against Trump and his "racist" remarks.

“If Donald Trump can endorse the far-right that use racist tropes to attack the Mayor of London and that does not warrant a response from our Prime Minister or those planning to become Prime Minister, then it sets a dangerous and worrying precedence,” Shah told the Metro newspaper. “Minority communities are directly impacted on when hatred and bigoted views are legitimised,” the local media quoted Shah as saying.

British gov't accused of failing against Trump's racist remarks

She added: “Those communities will be looking at who will stand up for them? So far, there is nothing but defeating silence from this Conservative Government”.

Her statements come after Trump took to Twitter to attack London's mayor Sadiq Khan calling him a “national disgrace”.

Continuing his practice of using disreputable sources, Trump retweeted a post by controversial right-wing British media personality Katie Hopkins blaming a series of casualties in the city on Khan

British gov't accused of failing against Trump's racist remarks

"LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse!" Trump wrote on 15 June, days after his official tour to the city.

In her post, Hopkins claimed in 20 hours, two people were stabbed to death, one shot dead, and three others injured in London.

“This is Khan’s Londonistan,” she said, using the term in to defame the capital's large Muslim population. She also called London a “stab-city”.

