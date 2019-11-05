taraftar değil haberciyiz
British gov’t calls on Iraq to protect protesters

Anger has been building in the country due to the rising unemployment levels.

AA | 05.11.2019 - 17:34..
The British Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday called on the Iraqi government to ensure that security forces protect protesters, amid anti-government demonstrations in the country.

AT LEAST 260 PEOPLE WERE KILLED BY SECURITY FORCES

"Peaceful protest is a right for the Iraqi people. Violence against protesters is unacceptable," the embassy said in a statement. "The government must ensure that all security forces protect the demonstrators and act appropriately," it said.

Iraq has been rocked by a second wave of protests since last week against deep-seated corruption, unemployment and lack of basic services.

At least 260 people have been killed and 12,000 others injured since the demonstrations began on Oct. 25, according to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights.

Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many people in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

