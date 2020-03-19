taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5229
Euro
7.0852
Altın
1483.88
Borsa
85579.94
Gram Altın
310.679
Bitcoin
35258.59

British gov’t closes schools across the country

UK Department of Health and Social Care has announced that the number of positive coronavirus cases increased by over 676 in 24 hours as deaths top 100.

AA | 19.03.2020 - 09:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Schools in England will close for most pupils in the country as the coronavirus death toll in the UK rose above 100 on Wednesday.

CHILDREN OF KEY WORKES WILL ATTEND THEIR CLASSES

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that state-run and private schools, as well as nurseries, will be closed from Friday afternoon onwards. However, he said, children of key workers and vulnerable children will still attend school.

Key workers include National Health Service staff, police personnel, social workers, and delivery drivers.

British gov’t closes schools across the country

The government will also introduce a voucher scheme for children eligible for free school meals.

Exams for secondary schools will be cancelled, while schools will remain closed until further notice.

British gov’t closes schools across the country

Scotland and Wales had previously decided to close schools from Friday. In Northern Ireland, schools are set to close from Monday.

The measures come as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the U.K. reached 104, according to authorities. “Across the UK, there have been 56,221 concluded tests of which 53,595 were confirmed negative, and 2,626 positive,” the department said in a statement.

British gov’t closes schools across the country

British supermarkets, including Sainsbury's and Asda, introduced restrictions on the amount of certain items -- including food, toiletries, and cleaning products -- customers can buy.

They said there was no issue in their supply chains, but the measures were necessary so everyone had the opportunity to buy essentials.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China sees fewer coronavirus cases
The death toll from the coronavirus in Hubei stood at 3,130 as of March 18, accounting for more than a third of the global tally of over 8,000 deaths.
Trump approves 105-billion-dollar virus aid
Meanwhile, White House is solidifying plans for a third phase of the response, which would include two rounds of direct cash payments to citizens.
US suspends visa services
State Department said that routine visa services would resume ASAP but they were unable to provide a specific date at the time.
Two members of US Congress caught coronavirus
The 58-year-old congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified "a short while ago" that he tested positive.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Korona vakalarının binlere ulaştığı iddasına düzeltme
Korona vakalarının binlere ulaştığı iddasına düzeltme
786
Çin'de son 24 saatte 13 vaka tespit edildi
Çin'de son 24 saatte 13 vaka tespit edildi
119
İran'da 'Çarşamba Suri' kutlamalarında 3 kişi öldü
İran'da 'Çarşamba Suri' kutlamalarında 3 kişi öldü
106
ABD Kongre üyeleri koronavirüse yakalandı
ABD Kongre üyeleri koronavirüse yakalandı
51
Benzin ve motorine yeni indirim
Benzin ve motorine yeni indirim
151
ÖSYM 9 sınavı erteledi
ÖSYM 9 sınavı erteledi
26
Yavuz Selim Camii'nde imam ve cemaat tartıştı
Yavuz Selim Camii'nde imam ve cemaat tartıştı
312
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir