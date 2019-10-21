taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8078
Euro
6.4782
Altın
1489.81
Borsa
98041.17
Gram Altın
278.377
Bitcoin
47797.84

British gov’t decides to leave EU on Oct. 31

We are going to leave by October 31. We have the means and the ability to do so, said Michael Gove, the minister in charge of no-deal Brexit preparations.

REUTERS | 21.10.2019 - 10:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The British government insisted on Sunday the country will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite a letter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced by parliament to send to the bloc requesting a Brexit delay.

"PARLIAMENT CAN'T CHANGE JOHNSON'S MIND"

The Brexit maelstrom has spun wildly in the past week between the possibility of an orderly exit on Oct. 31 with a deal that Johnson struck on Thursday and a delay after he was forced to ask for an extension late on Saturday.

Johnson’s defeat in the British parliament over the sequencing of the ratification of his deal exposed the prime minister to a law passed by those opposed to a no deal departure, demanding he request a delay until Jan. 31.

British gov’t decides to leave EU on Oct. 31

Johnson sent the request note as required, but unsigned, and added another signed letter arguing against what he cast as a deeply corrosive delay. One of his most senior ministers said Britain would still leave the bloc on Oct. 31.

"That letter was sent because parliament required it to be sent... but parliament can’t change the prime minister’s mind, parliament can’t change the government’s policy or determination." Michael Gove said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Micheal Doran: YPG, PKK'dır ve biz bunu çok iyi biliyoruz

Micheal Doran: YPG, PKK'dır ve biz bunu çok iyi biliyoruz

162
Lübnan halkı sokaklarda protestolara devam ediyor

Lübnan halkı sokaklarda protestolara devam ediyor

129
Trump Suriye faturasını Obama'ya kesti

Trump Suriye faturasını Obama'ya kesti

91
2020'de siyasi partilerin hazinede alacağı yardım miktarı

2020'de siyasi partilerin hazinede alacağı yardım miktarı

283
HDP'li eski belediye başkanlarına gözaltı

HDP'li eski belediye başkanlarına gözaltı

105
Tunç Soyer: Kıbrıs'ı Kıbrıslılara bırakalım

Tunç Soyer: Kıbrıs'ı Kıbrıslılara bırakalım

419
Hindistan'da bir okul kopyaya karton kutuyla önlem aldı

Hindistan'da bir okul kopyaya karton kutuyla önlem aldı

17
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir