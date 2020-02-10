taraftar değil haberciyiz
British gov’t declares coronavirus a serious threat to public health

In accordance with Regulation 3, Secretary of State declares that the incidence of transmission of novel Coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, the health ministry sai

AA | 10.02.2020 - 11:07..
Britain said on Monday that the new coronavirus was a serious and imminent threat to public health, a step that gives the government additional powers to fight the spread of the virus.

ISOLATION FACILITIES WERE DESIGNED

“The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of novel coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health,” the health ministry said. “Measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus,” the ministry said.



The ministry designated Arrowe Park Hospital and Kents Hill Park as an “isolation” facility and Wuhan and Hubei province in China as an “infected area”.

So far, Britain says it has recorded four cases of coronavirus while British nationals who have been flown back from Wuhan are being quarantined for 14 days.

